SLED investigating following officer-involved shooting in Allendale

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer involved shooting in Allendale, Thursday.

Authorities say a man was shot and injured by an officer with the Allendale Police Department following a pursuit with the Allendale County Sheriff’s Office on September 28.

SLED investigate law enforcement officer involved shooting investigations at the request of the agencies involved in the incidents. Information gathered during the investigation will be
submitted to the Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, according to a news release.

The incident in Allendale was the 38th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2017 and the first this year involving the Allendale Police Department.

In 2016, there were 41 officer involved shootings in South Carolina.

