Police officer killed in Georgia; manhunt underway for suspect

By Published:
Seth Brandon Spangler

CEDARTOWN, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a Georgia police officer has been shot.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a brief statement that the shooting happened Friday in Polk County, about 60 miles (95 kms) northwest of Atlanta.

The GBI said in a follow-up statement that authorities are searching for a man last seen in the area who is “considered armed and dangerous.” The GBI did not identify him as a suspect, but advised people in the area not to approach him and to call 911 if he’s seen.

No other details were immediately available Friday afternoon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s