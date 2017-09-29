Police officer killed in Georgia; manhunt underway for suspect

CEDARTOWN, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a Georgia police officer has been shot.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a brief statement that the shooting happened Friday in Polk County, about 60 miles (95 kms) northwest of Atlanta.

The GBI said in a follow-up statement that authorities are searching for a man last seen in the area who is “considered armed and dangerous.” The GBI did not identify him as a suspect, but advised people in the area not to approach him and to call 911 if he’s seen.

A @BlueAlertUs has been issued for Seth Brandon Spangler, W/M, 5'8", 130 lbs., brown eyes, brown hair, in area of 123 Santa Clause Road, Cave Spring, GA, considered armed and dangerous, do not approach, dial 911. pic.twitter.com/2YSAOybZCY — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) September 29, 2017

No other details were immediately available Friday afternoon.