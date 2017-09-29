Police chase starts in North Charleston, ends in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A police chase that started in Charleston County ended in Berkeley County, Friday afternoon.
Details are limited but according to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the initial call came in at 1:16 p.m. on September 29. The chase ended on Myers Road.
Images from the scene show a North Charleston Police car in addition to a Berkeley County ambulance. According to witnesses on scene, the driver involved in the chase, slammed into a power pole.
We have reached out to the North Charleston Police for more information.
