Police chase starts in North Charleston, ends in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A police chase that started in Charleston County ended in Berkeley County, Friday afternoon.

Details are limited but according to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the initial call came in at 1:16 p.m. on September 29. The chase ended on Myers Road.

Images from the scene show a North Charleston Police car in addition to a Berkeley County ambulance. According to witnesses on scene, the driver involved in the chase, slammed into a power pole.

We have reached out to the North Charleston Police for more information.

