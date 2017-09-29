Police car involved in Ravenel Bridge crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A crash involving a police car slowed northbound traffic on the Ravenel Bridge late Thursday.

At least two vehicles appeared to be involved in the collision. One of them was a patrol car with rear-end damage.

A spokesman for the Charleston Police Department tells News 2 that the Highway Patrol is investigating.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was hurt in the collision.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.