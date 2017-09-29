PICS: Puppy climbs inside sofa to escape NC house fire, officials say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – A dog climbed inside a sofa’s upholstery to escape a house fire in Apex Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a house fire call around 1:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of Glastonbury Road.

When the Fairview Fire Department arrived, they rescued a dog from the home but had trouble locating a puppy.

That puppy was later found unharmed inside the upholstery of a sofa.

The firefighters had even moved the sofa when they were working the fire and the dog didn’t make any noise.

Oxygen had to be used on the first dog rescued.

The home suffered serious damage from the fire.

Dog hides in sofa to escape fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: WNCN Credit: WNCN Credit: WNCN Credit: WNCN Credit: WNCN Credit: WNCN Credit: WNCN