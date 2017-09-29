No decision on new CEO of failed nuclear project’s co-owner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) – Board members of South Carolina’s state-owned utility has met to discuss appointing an interim CEO after the failure of a multibillion-dollar nuclear power project, but made no decision.

Santee Cooper board members met Friday but took no action on a temporary replacement for Lonnie Carter, who announced his impending retirement last month. He remains the only executive involved with the scuttled project to leave.

The public utility and private South Carolina Electric & Gas abandoned construction July 31 after jointly spending nearly $10 billion and charging customers $2 billion in interest fees since 2009.

Gov. Henry McMaster backs Steve Hamm, the current interim director of the state ethics agency. The governor appoints all of Santee Cooper’s board members.

McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes says Hamm will do what’s best for customers.