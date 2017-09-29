News 2 on board as Airmen bring supplies to Puerto Rico

A group of Airmen from Joint Base Charleston traveled to Puerto Rico late Thursday to deliver supplies following Hurricane Maria.

News 2 reporter Sofia Arazoza and photojournalist Montez Seabrook were on board as the C-17 departed for San Juan. Before flying to the island, the plane traveled to Fort Drum in New York to pick up the supplies, which included humvees, trailers and a number of pallets.

In recent days, members of the 14th Airlift Squadron have delivered supplies to the U.S. Virgin Islands. The group has not been able to deliver supplies to Puerto Rico until now because of damage airport damage.

