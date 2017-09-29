Meeting on Palmetto Commerce Interchange Project set for October

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) — A public meeting is set to discuss the proposed infrastructure project for the Palmetto Commerce Interchange.

Charleston County Government will hold the meeting on Tuesday, October 17 from 6-8 p.m. at Northside Baptist Church in North Charleston.

Organizers say it will be an open house format with a project presentation at 6:30 p.m.

You will have the chance to review exhibits and meet one-on-one with Charleston County and project team representatives.

The goal of this project is to improve traffic by providing a connection between I-26 and Palmetto Commerce Parkway as well as several roads between Ladson Road and Ashley Phosphate Road.

The preliminary design process began in 2013 and is currently underway. Charleston County gathered input from the community in 2014 when the project was first presented. That input has been taken into consideration and the updated project will be presented at the next community meeting on October 17.

The Palmetto Commerce Interchange Project will include:

• A new interchange on I-26 between US 78 (University Boulevard) and Ashley Phosphate Road.

• A new westerly connection to Palmetto Commerce Parkway, Weber Boulevard and Northside Drive.

• Access for future development on approximately 1,000 acres of adjacent property.

• A safer direct route for workers traveling to facilities in and nearby Palmetto Commerce Park.

Construction is scheduled to begin in September 2020 and to be completed in 2023.