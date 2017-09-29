Man jumps on school bus headed for Summerville HS at bus stop

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A man is in police custody after getting on a school bus headed in Summerville High School, Friday morning.

The suspect is charged with interference of operation of a school bus. His name has not been released.

Dorchester District 2 officials say the incident happened at a bus stop in Creekside Mobile Home Park during the morning bus route on September 29.

As Summerville High students entered the bus, a man boarded the bus due to a community issue that involved a student, according to spokeswoman Pat Raynor.

Some students said the man may have had a gun. Bus transportation called Summerville Police.

When authorities arrived, we’re told the suspect had left the scene. He was later located and taken into custody.

A weapon was not found.

The students and bus was released to complete the route and deliver the students to Summerville High.

We are working to learn more from the Summerville Police Department.

