Man attempts to rob Summerville Cracker Barrel

SUMMERVILLE, S.C (WCBD) — A Lowcountry man is facing armed robbery and gun charges after trying to rob a local restaurant, Thursday afternoon.

Robert Edward Dukes, 45, of St. George, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Authorities say Dukes entered the business at around 4:13 p.m., on September 28, and after a few minutes pointed a gun at a clerk behind a register and demanded money.



“Give me the money, I have a gun right here, take a look if you like, you have three seconds,” Dukes reportedly said. The employee then ran away.

We’re told Dukes fled the area in a vehicle but then parked it and ran from officers on foot. After a brief search, Dukes was taken into custody without incident.

We’re working to learn when a bond court date will be scheduled.

Dukes is currently being held at the Berkeley County jail.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.