Man arrested in connection with James Island hit-and-run released faces judge

By Published: Updated:
Sidney Thomas Hornsby, 23,

JAMES ISLAND, S.C (WCBD) — The person who authorities say is responsible for a hit and run that seriously injured a James Island man faced a bond court judge, Friday afternoon.

Sidney Thomas Hornsby, 23, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury.  He was given a personal recognizance bond of $25,000.

The charges stem from an incident on September 17 on Billfish Court. According to the incident report, a 40-year-old man stepped outside of a friend’s home after a black Ford F150 came speeding through the neighborhood.

Investigators say the victim got on a golf cart to confront the driver. Witnesses on scene reported hearing arguing and then silence.

The black Ford F150 was then seen speeding out of the area.

The victim was later found lying on his back with multiple injuries to his face, legs and back. He was transported to the hospital.

A bond hearing for Hornsby is scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, September 29.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s