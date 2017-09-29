Lowcountry group collects 30,000 diapers to deliver to organizations in need

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – The national diaper bank network is working to get diapers to families in need.

September 25th through October 2nd is diaper need awareness week.

There are several ways to help families in need receive diapers.

One way is to visit a diaper bank and donate a box of diapers. The Junior League of Charleston began its diaper bank in August. Within two months, the bank had more than 30,000 diapers.

“We have started a diaper bank because we’ve learned that one in three women have struggled to provide diapers to their children. Federal programs, like SNAP, do not cover the cost of diapers,” said Leslie Skinner with The Junior League of Charleston.

Friday, the group donated 25,000 of the collected diapers to East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO).

“We have clients that range from newborns to in their 80’s. A lot of the moms that come in are expecting, and they can’t afford the diapers, so we’re here to feed that need,” said Stacy Passailaighue, the Executive Assistant with ECCO.

People can also donate diapers directly to ECCO at 1145 6 Mile Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29466.

A new Diaper Bank in Columbia will have a grand opening this week. click here to visit the website.

Another way to help out is to visit this website and make a donation, every dollar that is donated buys six diapers at wholesale.

The Junior League of Charleston also accepts online donations. For more information about how to do that, or to find out how to host a diaper drive, click here.