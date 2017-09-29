James Island man seriously injured in hit and run; suspect arrested

JAMES ISLAND, S.C (WCBD) — Authorities arrested the person who they say is responsible for a hit and run that seriously injured a James Island man.

Sidney Thomas Hornsby, 23, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, according to inmate records.

The charges stem from an incident on September 17 on Billfish Court. According to the incident report, a 40-year-old man stepped outside of a friend’s home after a black Ford F150 came speeding through the neighborhood.

Investigators say the victim got on a golf cart to confront the driver. Witnesses on scene reported hearing arguing and then silence.

The black Ford F150 was then seen speeding out of the area.

The victim was later found lying on his back with multiple injuries to his face, legs and back. He was transported to the hospital.

A bond hearing for Hornsby is scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, September 29.