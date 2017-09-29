Images of wanted James Island burglary suspect released by police

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston Police are investigating following a burglary, Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the incident happened on Ocean Neighbors Boulevard on James Island at about 8:30 a.m. on September 27.

Police released an image of a possible suspect. He’s described as an African-American man, possibly in his 40s-50s. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black pants, black shoes with light colored soles, a black hat with white writing and white gloves.

If you have any information, contact the on-duty Charleston Police Department Central Detective at the Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200.

