How you can help the people of Puerto Rico

WCBD STAFF Published:

Local Charleston churches are encouraging people to make donations and give supplies to help with relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

The donation drive includes all denominations and will take place at Deep River Church of God and Iglesia de Dios Nuevo Comienzo in North Charleston on Saturday.  The event runs from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Supplies needed:

  • baby/adult diapers
  • baby wipes
  • bug repelent
  • feminine products
  • baby food and formula
  • dog and cat food
  • trash bags
  • non-perishable food
  • bottled water

