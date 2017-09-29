How you can help the people of Puerto Rico

Local Charleston churches are encouraging people to make donations and give supplies to help with relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

The donation drive includes all denominations and will take place at Deep River Church of God and Iglesia de Dios Nuevo Comienzo in North Charleston on Saturday. The event runs from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Supplies needed:

baby/adult diapers

baby wipes

bug repelent

feminine products

baby food and formula

dog and cat food

trash bags

non-perishable food

bottled water