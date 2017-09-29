Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigns

By Published: Updated:
Tom Price
Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price attends an opioid roundtable discussion in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. First lady Melania Trump invited experts and people affected by addiction to opioids to the White House for a listening session and discussion about the epidemic. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigns amid criticism of his travel on private planes.

A statement from the White House confirmed Price offered his resignation and President Trump accepted.

According to the statement, the president intends to designate Don Wright of Virginia to serve as Acting Secretary, effective at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s