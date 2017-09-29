WASHINGTON (WCBD) – Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigns amid criticism of his travel on private planes.

A statement from the White House confirmed Price offered his resignation and President Trump accepted.

According to the statement, the president intends to designate Don Wright of Virginia to serve as Acting Secretary, effective at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

