Fire damages popular Murrells Inlet bait and tackle shop

By Published: Updated:

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular Murrells Inlet bait and tackle shop is damaged following a fire, Friday morning.

Officials with Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue say crews responded to the fire at Perry’s Bait & Tackle at 9:57 a.m., September 29.

When firefighters arrived, there were visible flames, but crews were able to get the fire under control relatively quickly, according to Assistant Fire Chief JR Haney.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and SLED have been notified, Haney added.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

