Disputed East Coast pipeline likely to expand to South Carolina

By Published: Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Remarks from an energy company executive and interviews with others in the industry suggest that the developers of a disputed natural gas pipeline on the East Coast are considering a major expansion into South Carolina.

A Dominion Energy executive told attendees of a clean-energy conference in South Carolina recently that “everybody knows” the project won’t end in North Carolina, as the plans currently describe. Instead, he said it will expand – and could do so in South Carolina, where it could bring in almost 1 billion cubic feet (28 million cubic meters) of natural gas a day.

The Associated Press obtained an audio recording of Dan Weekley’s remarks from a conference attendee.

A Dominion spokeswoman says no decision’s been made about expanding the about $5 billion project beyond West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s