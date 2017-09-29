Disputed East Coast pipeline likely to expand to South Carolina

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Remarks from an energy company executive and interviews with others in the industry suggest that the developers of a disputed natural gas pipeline on the East Coast are considering a major expansion into South Carolina.

A Dominion Energy executive told attendees of a clean-energy conference in South Carolina recently that “everybody knows” the project won’t end in North Carolina, as the plans currently describe. Instead, he said it will expand – and could do so in South Carolina, where it could bring in almost 1 billion cubic feet (28 million cubic meters) of natural gas a day.

The Associated Press obtained an audio recording of Dan Weekley’s remarks from a conference attendee.

A Dominion spokeswoman says no decision’s been made about expanding the about $5 billion project beyond West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina.