Clemson student wins $125K in lottery, plans to pay off tuition

By Published:

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A Clemson University student wiped out her college debt thanks to one scratch-off lottery ticket.

Brianna Mathis won $125,000, the top prize in the $5 instant ticket Fantastic 5s game according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

“After I got over the shock of winning, I gave the ticket to Fort Knox for safe keeping,” said Mathis to lottery officials. She was referring to her mother.

Mathis, 20, bought the ticket from Discount Corner located on East River Street in Anderson. The business received a a $1,250 commission.

She says she plans to pay off her tuition to Clemson University with the winnings and help her mother buy a house.

SCEL officials say one top prize of $125,000 remains in the $5 Fantastic 5s game.

