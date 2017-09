News 2 presents Charis Academy with our Cool School award.

Charis Academy is our Cool School of the week. Charis Academy focuses on students with high functioning Autism. ADHD, and other learning challenges.

The school works with behavioral specialists who come in three days a week to provide one on one therapy.

Right now, classes go up to sixth grade, but leaders hope to offer high school level courses in the future.

Congratulations Charis!