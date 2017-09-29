Blitz On 2 – Week 6 schedule, scores, and videos

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Friday, September 29 is Week 6 of the Blitz on 2 on WCBD.

FRIDAY GAMES:

Academic Magnet: – North Charleston:

Baptist Hill: – Charleston Charter Math and Science:

Beaufort: – R.B Stall:

Berkeley: – Hilton Head:

Burke: – Garret Academy:

Cane Bay: – Colleton County:

Clarendon Hall: – Wardlaw Academy:

East Clarendon: – Hemingway:

First Baptist: – Porter-Gaud:

Goose Creek: – Ashley Ridge:

Holly Hill: – Cathedral Academy:

James Island: – Wando:

Laurence Manning Academy: – Ben Lippen:

Manning: – Hanahan:

Military Magnet: – St. John’s:

Northwoods Academy: Ocean Collegiate Academy:

Pinewood Prep: – Cardinal Newman:

Scott’s Branch: – Branchville:

Stratford: – Fort Dorchester:

West Ashley: – Summerville:

Whale Branch: – Woodland:

Join News 2 Sports Anchor Brandon Baylor and Sports Reporter Ben Murphy for the Blitz On 2 starting at 11:15 p.m. only on News 2. Follow the conversation on twitter with #BlitzOn2

* Games are constantly being rescheduled. Refresh this page for the most up-to-date schedule available.