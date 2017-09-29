330 new jobs headed to Summerville; Thorne Research opens new headquarters, manufacturing facility

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Thorne Research, Inc. will hold a groundbreaking of its new facility in Berkeley County, Friday morning.

The new facility will serve as the company’s manufacturing center and corporate headquarters complex. The company announced in late 2016 that it was relocating to South Carolina.

The groundbreaking will start with a reception at the facility – at 620 Omni Industrial Boulevard – at 10:30 a.m.

“Thorne Research is dedicated to improving individual health outcomes through science and technology,” according to a news release. “For more than three decades, Thorne has led the nutritional supplement industry in providing research-based, high-quality natural products, including foundational vitamin and mineral formulas and therapeutically-focused nutritional supplements. In addition to manufacturing and marketing its Thorne-branded line of nutritional supplement products, Thorne’s medical and technology team has developed a unique and superior technology platform to test various health markers, analyze and explain the results, and offer solutions that include Thorne’s products.”

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Berkeley County Council Economic Director Barry Jurs both will speak at the event.

“We’re proud to see Thorne Research’s new headquarters and manufacturing facility come to fruition in Summerville,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “In South Carolina our people know how to manufacture products as well as anyone in the world, and, as a result, our manufacturing industry is second to none. I’m excited to participate in this upcoming groundbreaking ceremony and celebrate another cutting-edge company taking an important step toward establishing its operations within our borders.”

“Berkeley County is thrilled to see this exciting project take a big step toward completion and we’re honored to celebrate the beginning of the headquarters’ bright future here,” said Berkeley County Supervisor Bill Peagler. “This innovative company is providing opportunities for Berkeley County citizens through job creation and investing in a promising new home. I’m proud that we’ve had a great partnership with this life science industry, arguably the largest life science project in our community’s history, and I’m eager to see this wonderful project in full-operation at its home in Berkeley County.”

Thorne Research’s new 272,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters will be located at 620 Omni Industrial Boulevard.

The company expects the location to be fully operational by the middle of 2018. Hiring for new positions at the facility has already started. For more, head here: https://www.thorne.com/ and http://readysc.org/thorne/.