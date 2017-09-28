Woman finds apology note, joint, cash after someone scratches car

COLORADO (KUCW) — A Colorado woman left work to find a scratch on her car along with an envelope containing an apology note, $40 in cash and half of a joint.

News station KUSA reports Mandi Shepard says she left work around 5 p.m. Sunday and noticed a scratch on her bumper. It wasn’t until after she started driving home that she noticed the envelope on her left side mirror.

“I was laughing so hard on the way home that somebody took the time to leave me a note and leave me money and half a joint,” she said.

The note read, “Hey I am very sorry truley [sic]. I am such a dumb***. Please forgive me. Sorry 4 the scratch man.”

Shepard says she’ll use the money to try to buff out the scratch, but claims she has no use for the joint.

“I’m not a smoker. I’m a runner. I don’t know what I’m going to do with it,” she said.