What Sen. Tim Scott thinks of N.F.L. players taking a knee

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s a moment in history that is fiercely political.

A few days ago, N.F.L. players locked arms to protest President Donald Trump’s criticisms of athletes who kneel during the National Anthem, saying they should be “fired” for those actions.

As fans and players prepare for week four games on Sunday, Senator Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican, is leaning toward Trump’s viewpoint and is coming down on professional football players. He said that all of those in the N.F.L. should abstain from polarizing protests.

“I think every man, woman, child in this country should stand for the National Anthem,” Scott said during an interview on CNBC that aired on Wednesday. “We should all seek for unity and equality in this nation.”

But Scott said people should also consider the reason why players are kneeling before games in the first place.

"If we were able to reinforce the fact that we all should all be able to stand and delve into the challenges that has some players kneeling, we'll be in a better place as a country," Scott said.

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the protest last season when he first knelt to show his objection to the police brutality and racial injustice he said were too common across the country.

Whether players protest by taking a knee during the national anthem has become a divisive issue. Some football fans say the protesting players are exercising their first amendment rights. Others argue they are paid to perform, and politics shouldn’t be a part of sports.

“Let’s always, always support the American flag,” Scott said.