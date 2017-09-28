Wells Fargo to give $500k to International African American Museum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Wells Fargo & Company has pledged $500,000 to the forthcoming International African American Museum (IAAM) in Charleston, South Carolina.

The generous leadership investment illustrates Wells Fargo’s deep-rooted commitment not only to supporting cultural institutions and education, but to the African American community. In 2016, Wells Fargo donated $69.4 million to nonprofits across the United States that are focused on helping the African American community prosper and thrive.

“We are thrilled to support the International African American Museum and help bring this nationally significant institution to life,” said Wells Fargo Lowcountry Business Banking Manager and Charleston Market President Len Hutchison. “Our goal at Wells Fargo is to help build strong and vibrant communities, and the museum will contribute to a stronger and more vibrant community by providing a center of learning on one of the most sacred sites of African American history.”

Nearly half of all enslaved Africans entered America in Charleston, and the vast majority disembarked at the former site of Gadsden’s Wharf, where the IAAM will be built. The museum will house the Center for Family History, a leading genealogy center that will help people of African descent discover their pasts and potentially uncover personal connections to the museum site itself.

“This museum will not only be a historic and cultural institution, but a center of discovery and education,” said Michael Boulware Moore, IAAM President and CEO. “Our galleries will give guests opportunities to explore hundreds of years of history, our memorial gardens will provide a beautiful setting to contemplate those lessons, and the Center for Family History will provide a unique path into our visitors’ pasts.”

In addition, the IAAM will develop curricula available to students and teachers across the country, projecting the museum’s lessons far beyond its walls, and impacting communities across the country.

“At Wells Fargo, we are committed to strengthening our communities, and this grant to support the International African American Museum is one example of how our efforts will make a positive impact in the community,” said Wells Fargo South Carolina Community Affairs Representative Susan Bankson. “If our communities prosper, we all prosper.”