Search is on for driver following chase in N. Charleston neighborhood

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — North Charleston Police are searching for the driver involved in a chase in North Charleston, Wednesday evening.

According to police spokesman Spencer Pryor, shortly after 10 p.m. on September 27, members of the SPEED Team initiated a traffic stop on a silver Nissan on Ashley Phosphate Rd.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop for officers blue lights and siren and proceeded on Ashley Phosphate towards Dorchester Manor Blvd. We’re told the driver then turned right onto Dorchester Manor Blvd and the officers lost sight of the vehicle.

The vehicle was later discovered on Stratton Drive in Dorchester County.

If you have any information, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

