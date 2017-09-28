School leaders to discuss grade structure at new Lucy Beckham High

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Community members in Mount Pleasant will have the opportunity to get a say about the future of Lucy Beckham High School.

Charleston County School District (CCSD) leaders will be discussing the grade structure of the new school at a community meeting. The school is set to open in 2020.

A meeting will be held Thursday, September 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room of Whitesides Elementary School on Rifle Range Road.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.