SC National Guard will support Puerto Rico recovery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 100 South Carolina Army National Guard Engineer Soldiers will be heading to Puerto Rico to assist with recovery efforts following Hurricane Maria.

Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2017-33 on Wednesday, September 27.

“It is an inspiration to see South Carolinians answer the call of duty, without hesitation, to help our neighbors in need,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “The people of Puerto Rico have had our thoughts and prayers throughout this devastating and trying time, and now they will have the dedicated men and women of South Carolina’s Army National Guard working side by side with them to restore their home and get them back on their feet. Peggy and I ask that all South Carolinians join us in praying for our men and women in uniform and for the people of Puerto Rico.”

We’re told the Engineers are part of a multi-state Engineer Task Force are part of a multi-state Engineer Task Force of 750 soldiers from the North Carolina, Louisiana and New York Army National Guards.

They will assist in clearing roads and reaching areas cut off from the storm. They will also clear debris and get the infrastructure restored.

“I am always so proud of our South Carolina soldiers who are ready at a moment’s notice to help our fellow neighbors in need, even hundreds or a thousand miles away,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robert E. Livingston, Jr., the adjutant general for South Carolina. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our neighbors in Puerto Rico whose homes and livelihoods were devastated by Hurricane Maria.”

The South Carolina soldiers are assigned to the 122nd Engineer Battalion in Edgefield and the 178th Engineer Battalion headquartered in Rock Hill.