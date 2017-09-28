Road closures announced for St. John’s HS Homecoming Parade

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The date for the annual St. John’s Homecoming Parade is now set.

The parade begins at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, September 29 at Haut Gap and travels down Main Road to St. John’s High School where it ends.

Because of the event, Main Road will be closed from St. John’s High School to Haut Gap Middle School from 3:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Charleston Police say portions of Main Road will reopen as the last parade unit passes.

Those in the area can use the alternate routes of River Road to Maybank Highway.

Drive Time Traffic