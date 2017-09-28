Rapper Young Thug arrested on drug, gun charges in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) – The rapper Young Thug was arrested on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop near Atlanta.

DeKalb County Jail records show that he was released on bond Wednesday. The rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was arrested Sunday night along with two other men who were in the car with him.

Brookhaven Police told local news media that a 2016 Mercedes-Benz Maybach carrying the men was pulled over by an officer who suspected the window tint was too dark.

Cedric Jones faces charges including possession of marijuana and theft by receiving stolen property. Sergio Kitchens is charged with marijuana possession. Both were released as well.

Williams’ attorney, Brian Steel, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the allegations of his client are “false.”

