Raise a glass! It’s National Drink Beer Day

(WCMH/WFLA/WCBD) – It’s the perfect excuse to throw back a couple of cold ones after work. Today, Sept. 28, is #NationalDrinkBeerDay.

#NationalDrinkBeerDay actually originated in Germany as Oktoberfest celebrations come to an end, this was their last hoorah.

America’s number one, favorite drink to order at a bar is beer, according to NationalToday.com, who keeps track of all these quirky and fun holidays. After beer rounding out the top 5, comes margaritas, wine, cosmos, and gin and tonics.

While many still guzzle the famous brands like Pabst, Schlitz, Miller, and Budweiser, craft beer has transcended hipsters and connoisseurs and become big business. The Craft Brewers Association says the industry contributed $55.7 billion to the U.S. economy in 2014. Craft brewers provide 424,000 jobs in the United States.

TOP 25 BEER-LOVING STATES

(Ranked by the % who choose beer as their top drink to enjoy with friends at a bar or other social venue)

Massachusetts: 51% Missouri: 50% Wisconsin: 49% Oklahoma: 48% Arizona: 47% New Jersey: 46% Virginia: 46% Maryland: 45% New York: 44% Colorado: 43% Louisiana: 42% Florida: 41% West Virginia: 40% Alabama: 39% Nevada: 39% Oregon: 39% Maine: 38% California: 37% Iowa: 37% New Mexico: 37% Wyoming: 37% District of Columbia: 36% Idaho: 36% Michigan: 36% Washington: 36%

