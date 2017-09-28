Priceless reaction from Prince Harry after sneaky toddler steals popcorn

TORONTO, Canada (WFLA) — Prince Harry made a new friend Wednesday night at the Invictus games in Toronto.

Unfortunately for him, it appeared she was only after one thing — his popcorn.

According to NBC News, 2-year-old Emily Henson made a bold grab for the Prince’s snack as he was absorbed in conversation while watching the sitting volleyball event.

The daring raid saw her get away with poaching popcorn for nearly a minute before Harry realized what was going on.

When he spotted Emily, he teased her by taking the bag of popcorn away before relenting.

Playful prince harry went on to entertain the toddler and feed her pieces of popcorn.