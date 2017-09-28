No decision on relief for SCE&G customers

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD) — South Carolina regulators met Thursday to discuss a suggestion from the Office of Regulatory Staff. That agency wants the Public Services Commission to force SCE&G to lowing rate hikes that were to fund a now failed nuclear plant.

The Public Service Commission voted to find a special officer to arrange a hearing.

When the Commission makes a decision, an appeal can go to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, more lawsuits are coming out related to the failed VC Summer Nuclear plant.

Marlon Kimpson of Motley Rice Law Firm filed a class action lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of those who invested in SCANA’s stock while the project was under construction.

The lawsuit alleges that SCANA’s leaders gave misleading updates to the investors.

Anyone who can be included in this class-action lawsuit has 60-days to file to join.