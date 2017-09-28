No decision on relief for SCE&G customers

By Published: Updated:
V.C. Summer Nuclear Generating Station
This Sept. 18, 2017 photo shows the partially built V.C. Summer Nuclear Generating Station near Jenkinsville, S.C. On Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, the boards of state-owned Santee Cooper and the private South Carolina Electric & Gas approved the sale of their share of a $2.2 billion, five-year settlement over the failed nuclear project so that they can recover nearly 92 percent of the cash immediately. (AP Photo)

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD) — South Carolina regulators met Thursday to discuss a suggestion from the Office of Regulatory Staff. That agency wants the Public Services Commission to force SCE&G to lowing rate hikes that were to fund a now failed nuclear plant.

The Public Service Commission voted to find a special officer to arrange a hearing.

When the Commission makes a decision, an appeal can go to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, more lawsuits are coming out related to the failed VC Summer Nuclear plant.

Marlon Kimpson of Motley Rice Law Firm filed a class action lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of those who invested in SCANA’s stock while the project was under construction.

The lawsuit alleges that SCANA’s leaders gave misleading updates to the investors.

Anyone who can be included in this class-action lawsuit has 60-days to file to join.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s