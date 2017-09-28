MUSC gets federal grant to aid crime victims

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – One of South Carolina’s major research hospitals is getting a federal grant to study and improve services for crime victims.

The Office of Justice Programs’ Office for Victims of Crime said Thursday it had awarded about $18 million to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Officials say the money will go toward the establishment of a center to address needs of victims of mass violence, domestic terrorism and other large-scale crimes.

The hospital is about a mile from Emanuel AME Church, where nine people were gunned down by white supremacist Dylann Roof in 2015.

Officials say another $7 million will enable the Office for Victims of Crime to work with nonprofits on crafting technologies to improve interaction between crime victims and service providers.