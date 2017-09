MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A lane closure on SC 41 for the Wando River Bridge Replacement Project is set for late September.

According to PCL Civil Constructors, from Thursday September 28 through Saturday September 30, from 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., there will be single-lane closures on Clements Ferry Road from Reflectance Road to the SC41 Bridge.

We’re told during the closure, flagging operations will be in place to guide the traveling public trough the construction zone.

Delays should be expected.

