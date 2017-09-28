Family displaced, 2 animals die in house fire in Ruffin View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Provided Provided Provided Provided

RUFFIN, S.C. (WCBD) — A Ruffin family was displaced following an afternoon fire that destroyed half of their home, Wednesday afternoon.

Colleton County Fire and Rescue Chief Barry McRoy on Wednesday, September 27 at 5:05 p.m., officials were notified of the incident when a neighbor noticed flames coming from the roof of the home.

“Engine 18 arrived minutes later to find heavy fire conditions on the west side of the single-story residential dwelling,” McRoy said in a news release. We’re told the roof over the garage had already collapsed when they arrived.

Crews stopped the spread of the fire approximately half the way through the home, saving the rooms on the east side as well and some personal items. The remainder of the home suffered smoke, heat and water damage. It was under control within 25 minutes.

No occupants were inside the building at the time but two canines perished in the fire.

Firefighters buried the animals for the homeowner.

A preliminary investigation revealed the fire may have started in the area of the electrical panel in the garage. It moved into the attic into the garage.

Fire units were on the scene for four hours, McRoy added.