Deputies investigate after male shot in Georgetown home

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an early morning shooting in Georgetown

According to spokesman Jason Lesley, a male victim was shot at a home on Gillyard Avenue, just south of Georgetown, around 5 a.m.

The victim was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital and later transferred to the Medical University for treatment.

As of Thursday morning, investigators and Spanish translators were on the scene working to learn more about what happened.

