Crews respond to reported gas leak in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina Electric and Gas has secured a gas leak in West Ashley.

Charleston Police and Fire responded to the location at 12:22 p.m. on Thursday, September 28.

A third party contractor struck and damaged a gas line, according to SCE&G spokesman Paul Fischer. Crews from the utility are on scene at Marginal Road near Savannah Highway.

As of 1:22 p.m., crews were still reportedly on scene.

“The leak was secured at 1:26 p.m.,” Fischer added.

