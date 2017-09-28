Construction to force lane closures on Interstate 95

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Construction work will force several lane closures on Interstate 95 for at least three days.

The southbound on-ramp of I-95 at exit 77 will be closed starting September 28, according to Chester Bross Construction. On September 30, the northbound on-ramp I-95 exit 77 will close.

Each ramp will be closed nightly for about three days. Traffic detours will be set up during the closures.

We’re told the closure is needed to complete concrete pavement repairs on a failed panels on the ramps.

The times of the closures for the projected dayes of work are listed below. These times will vary depending on the amount of traffic, and the dates could vary due to weather.

I-95 Southbound Exit 77 On-Ramp

September 28-29: 7 p.m. – 9 a.m.

September 29-30: 8 p.m. – 8 a.m.

September 30- October 1: 7 p.m. – 9 a.m.

I-95 Northbound Exit 77 Off-Ramp

October 1-2: 7 p.m. – 10 a.m.

October 2-3: 7 p.m. – 10 a.m.

October 3-4: 7 p.m. – 10 a.m.

