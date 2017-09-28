Columbia Wal-Mart cashier guilty of passing fake money

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — A Columbia-area Wal-Mart cashier plead guilty in federal court in connection with passing counterfeit money.

Courtney Thomas, 22, of Columbia, pled guilty to Conspiracy. She will be sentenced at a later date.

Officials say on multiple dates in October 2014, Thomas accepted a total of $4,850 in counterfeit money from her co-defendant. Her co-defendant would call or text to find out what register she was working at the Killian Road store.

We’re told he then went through her line and purchased items of nominal value, paying for them with the counterfeit money. Thomas accepted the fake cash and loaded the remaining balance onto Visa cards for their mutual benefit.

The maximum statutory penalty faced by Thomas is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.