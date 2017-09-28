Bicyclist struck in hit and run in McClellanville; authorities search for driver

McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigation following a hit and run, Sunday evening.
Authorities say the incident happened 10:30 p.m. on September 24 in the 700 block of Society Road.

A bicyclist was traveling north on Society Road when the bicycle and its rider was struck by an unknown vehicle, according to spokesman Major Eric Watson.

We’re told the rider of the bicycle was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina with life-threatening injuries. The vehicle that struck the bicycle fled the scene without rendering aide or assistance.

If you have any information on the vehicle, call Deputy C. Pate at 843-529-5338 or Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.

