Advisory board doesn’t want German waste at S. Carolina site

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP/WCBD) – An advisory board does not like plans to ship uranium from Germany into South Carolina.

The Savannah River Site Citizen Advisory Board voted 10-9 against a plan to bring the uranium into Joint Base Charleston and then ship it by railroad to the old nuclear weapons plant near Aiken, according to Savannah River Site spokeswoman Sonya Goines.

Two members of the board did not vote at the meeting in Charleston on Tuesday.

The board’s recommendations have no force of law but the U.S. Energy Department does consider them when making plans for operations at the Savannah River Site. The federal agency has not decided whether to accept the uranium from Germany.

The uranium was from the United States and was sent to Germany in the 1950s for research purposes.

