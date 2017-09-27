USC releases statement related to arrest of former assistant coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina athletics released a statement Tuesday following the arrest of 10 individuals related to bribery and college basketball recruiting.

Former USC assistant Lamont Evans, who spent the 2015-2016 season with the program, was among those charged in the federal investigation along with former Clemson and Southside High guard Merl Code, an Adidas executive.

The USC Statement:

The University is aware that former assistant men’s basketball coach Lamont Evans has been charged by federal prosecutors and learned of the charge from a press release issued by the Department of Justice. Evans coached at USC from 2012 until April 2016. These are serious accusations that are not consistent with University of South Carolina values. Behavior like this will not be tolerated in our programs. Of course, we will cooperate with investigators and we look forward to justice being done in this case. Because this is an ongoing criminal matter, we will have no further comment.