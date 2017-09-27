Summerville police captain completes rigorous and prestigious FBI program

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville police captain recently graduated from the prestigious FBI National Academy.

Less than one percent of law enforcement officers from around the nation and the world are chosen to attend the ten-week program. It is designed to enhance law enforcement standards and knowledge and allows officers network.

Wright was one of 225 candidates who came from all across the nation and 190 countries.

The program is also physically challenging. Wright lost 70 pounds to attend. At the end of the program he went through the 6.1 mile run and obstacle challenge called the Yellow Brick Road.

“It’s full of obstacles throughout the woods,” said Wright. “Roping up the side of, I don’t want to call the mountains, but not hills. Very rigorous terrain with ropes up and down.”

The program also brings law enforcement officers together to discuss ideas and talk about their policing experiences from all around the world.

“[It was an] outstanding opportunity to meet many different diverse cultures and different policing styles and management styles from not just here in the United States but from around the world,” said Wright.

Captain Wright graduated from the program in mid-September. He is the second officer from the Summerville Police Department to attend.