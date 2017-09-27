Summerville neighborhood drainage study to be presented to residents

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville is trying to find a solution to flooding problems in the Arbor Oaks neighborhood.

The neighborhood has flooded several times in recent years costing some homeowners tens of thousands of dollars.

The town hired Thomas and Hutton, an engineering consultant company, to study the area for several months. The town will present the study’s findings to neighborhood residents on Thursday.

“This is probably the worst area with the most frequent flooding,” said Russ Cornette, the director of public works and town engineer for Summerville.

The consultant company made several recommendations to improve the flooding problems.

“Cleaning out existing pipes,” said Cornette. “Increasing the size of an existing ditch, lowering the water level on a couple of ponds by putting some additional pipe in that will allow more storage…

[and] building a berm alongside the [Sawmill Branch] Canal.”

The next step for the department is to figure out how much the recommendations will cost. They will later present the findings to town council who will decide whether or not to fund the recommendations.