President to head to Puerto Rico to survey damage

(NBC/WCBD) – President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he plans to make a visit to Puerto Rico next week.

While there, the President is set to survey the damage left behind after Hurricane Maria hit the island as a category four storm.

According to officials with FEMA, more aid is on the way to Puerto Rico, over the next few days ships and barges will respond bringing along generators as well as emergency power and other necessities.

Puerto Rico’s Governor says FEMA is giving the government a waiver on matching recovery effort funds, which will enable the government to buy supplies and get contractors to work.

Officials say food, water and medicine are in short supply and only five percent of Puerto Rico has had power restored.

President Trump is set to arrive for his visit Tuesday October 3rd.