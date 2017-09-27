North Charleston High School student found with gun faces judge

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The North Charleston High School student found with a gun on school property, faced a bond court judge Wednesday morning

Kenneth Daquan McCoy, 18, of North Charleston is charged with carrying weapons on school grounds and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

Officials say a student told School Resource Officers at North Charleston High School that the teenager was seen on campus with a weapon.

We’re told when officers located him, he tried to run away but was caught immediately.

The gun was found inside of his waistband.

At a bond hearing on September 27, a judge set bond at $5,000 per charge.

