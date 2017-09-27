Meeting set to discuss proposed IOP Marina Enhancement Plan

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) — The City of Isle of Palms will host two meetings to provide information to the community about the proposed Marina Enhancement & Community Revitalization Plan:

September 27, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Open House at the Marina, located at Fifty, Forty-First Avenue.

This open house will allow you to walk through the existing Marina site and learn more about the proposed infrastructure improvements and community amenities. The City will provide information about the plan and will be available to answer questions.

October 12, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Informational Community Meeting at the Recreation Center, located at Twenty-Fourth, Twenty-Eight Avenue.

This informational community meeting will provide information about the existing Marina site and the proposed infrastructure improvements and community amenities.

