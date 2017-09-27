Man wanted in fatal North Charleston shooting arrested

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in June, is now in police custody.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning.NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in June, is now in police custody.

Teon Avis Capers, 26, is charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a knife/firearm during a violent crime.

Just before 7 p.m. on Friday, June 16, officers responded to Fairwind Apartments on Fairwind Drive. A man, later identified as 28-year-old Hillard Pinckney, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators at the time that Pinckney was fighting two people just before the shooting.

Capers was arrested at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 27 after US Marshals and North Charleston officers responded to the 2600 block of Bonds Ave to serve a warrant.

“Capers surrendered to police peacefully without incident,” according to an incident report.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning.