‘Lock me up, let’s go,’ drunk driver tells cops after getting in crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 40-year-old man admitted that he had too much alcohol after police showed up to investigate a rear-end crash.

According to Gresham police, the crash happened on Monday at the intersection of Northeast 201st Avenue and Northeast Sandy Street. Matthew S. Buss reportedly rear-ended another vehicle that had slowed to allow people to cross the street, according to police.

The people inside the vehicle he hit suffered concussions and were transported to the hospital, according to court documents.

When police contacted Buss, he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, police said. Buss was also injured in the crash.

Buss told police, “Lock me up, let’s go,” according to court documents. He also admitted to drinking too much alcohol.

When he gave a breath test his blood alcohol content level came back at .22, according to court documents. The legal limit in Oregon is .08.

Buss also told police, “I’m not going to lie to you, I’ve had too much to drink to be driving,” according to court documents.

He has been charged with assault, criminal mischief, DUII and recklessly endangering.